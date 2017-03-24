AUGUSTA
Thursday at 10:48 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Tall Pines Way.
12:19 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.
12:22 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.
12:24 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Bangor Street.
1:20 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Drew Street.
1:52 p.m., a 51-year-old Oakland woman was issued a summons on a charge of criminal restraint after kidnapping was reported on South Chestnut Street.
2:49 p.m., a sex offense was reported by a caller on Gage Street.
3:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.
4:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Valley Street.
4:42 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Cony Circle.
5:12 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.
5:28 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Washington Street.
5:47 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.
7:00 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Drew Street.
7:55 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Stone Street.
9:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
Friday at 4:37 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Civic Center Drive.
6:35 a.m., theft was reported on Bangor Street.
HALLOWELL
Thursday at 9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
WINTHROP
Thursday at 7:25 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Pleasant Street.
ARREST
AUGUSTA
Thursday at 10:01 a.m., Jesse Pedro Anderson, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention after a domestic disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
