AUGUSTA

Thursday at 10:48 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Tall Pines Way.

12:19 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

12:22 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

12:24 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Bangor Street.

1:20 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Drew Street.

1:52 p.m., a 51-year-old Oakland woman was issued a summons on a charge of criminal restraint after kidnapping was reported on South Chestnut Street.

2:49 p.m., a sex offense was reported by a caller on Gage Street.

3:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Valley Street.

4:42 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Cony Circle.

5:12 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:28 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Washington Street.

5:47 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

7:00 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Drew Street.

7:55 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Stone Street.

9:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

Friday at 4:37 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Civic Center Drive.

6:35 a.m., theft was reported on Bangor Street.

HALLOWELL

Thursday at 9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

WINTHROP

Thursday at 7:25 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Pleasant Street.

ARREST

AUGUSTA

Thursday at 10:01 a.m., Jesse Pedro Anderson, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention after a domestic disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

