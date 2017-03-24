HARRINGTON — Dozens of blueberry growers in Maine are facing another year of predicted low prices and are cutting back to survive.

Maine is the largest wild blueberry-producing state in the country.

While a pound of berries was worth $1.09 a decade ago, the Maine Public Broadcasting Network reports prices paid at freezer facilities to growers have fallen into the pennies per pound. That’s roughly half the cost of production.

Experts with the Maine Cooperative Extension say cultivated, or “high bush,” blueberries are traditionally a fresh market fruit. Wild, or “low bush” blueberries are tradiontially a processed fruit. They say other countries have recently boosted cultivated berry efforts, which are now competing with wild berries.

Maine growers say they’re cutting workforce, fertilizer and bees, among other things.

