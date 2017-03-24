IN CLINTON, Thursday at 12:20 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Gold Street.

12:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Canaan Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 12:03 p.m., a caller from KV Federal Credit Union on Oak Street reported a case involving bad checks.

12:49 p.m., harassment was reported at Nostalgia Nook on Main Street.

4:18 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported near the Korner Store and Deli on Oak Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:05 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

9:24 a.m., an assault was reported at George J. Mitchell School on Drummond Avenue.

10:29 a.m., a theft was reported at Record Connection on Main Street.

12:21 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported at Gilman Place on Gilman Street.

1:33 p.m., a theft was reported at Maine Smoke Shop on College Avenue.

2:30 p.m., harassment was reported at Elm Plaza.

4:57 p.m., criminal mischief was reported near Colby Street and College Avenue.

5:14 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Front Street.

5:39 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Maine Smoke Shop on College Avenue.

6:12 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Western Avenue.

9:46 p.m., someone from Orchard Park Apartments on Crestwood Drive reported sex offenses.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:46 a.m., a theft was reported on South Reynolds Road. A 17-year-old was summonsed and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to the report.

4:02 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 11:23 p.m., Jason D. Wentworth, 29, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and violation of a protective order.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:35 p.m., Benny Coutu, 45, of Waterville, was arrested on three warrants.

Friday at 1:07 a.m., Jenny Craig, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:38 a.m., Andrew Thibodeau, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:38 p.m., Justin E. Meader, 23, of Oakland, was summoned and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked.

