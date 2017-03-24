IN CLINTON, Thursday at 12:20 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Gold Street.
12:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Canaan Road.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 12:03 p.m., a caller from KV Federal Credit Union on Oak Street reported a case involving bad checks.
12:49 p.m., harassment was reported at Nostalgia Nook on Main Street.
4:18 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported near the Korner Store and Deli on Oak Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:05 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
9:24 a.m., an assault was reported at George J. Mitchell School on Drummond Avenue.
10:29 a.m., a theft was reported at Record Connection on Main Street.
12:21 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported at Gilman Place on Gilman Street.
1:33 p.m., a theft was reported at Maine Smoke Shop on College Avenue.
2:30 p.m., harassment was reported at Elm Plaza.
4:57 p.m., criminal mischief was reported near Colby Street and College Avenue.
5:14 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Front Street.
5:39 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Maine Smoke Shop on College Avenue.
6:12 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Western Avenue.
9:46 p.m., someone from Orchard Park Apartments on Crestwood Drive reported sex offenses.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:46 a.m., a theft was reported on South Reynolds Road. A 17-year-old was summonsed and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to the report.
4:02 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Benton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 11:23 p.m., Jason D. Wentworth, 29, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and violation of a protective order.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:35 p.m., Benny Coutu, 45, of Waterville, was arrested on three warrants.
Friday at 1:07 a.m., Jenny Craig, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
1:38 a.m., Andrew Thibodeau, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
SUMMONS
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:38 p.m., Justin E. Meader, 23, of Oakland, was summoned and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked.
Were you interviewed for this story? If so, please fill out our accuracy form