Three people from Vassalboro face drug charges after a state police raid on a home on Webber Pond Road in Vassalboro, next to Vassalboro Elementary School.

Joshua Vogel, 36, was arrested on one count of aggravated furnishing of drugs — the charge is elevated because the alleged offense occurred in an area designated as a safe zone — and four counts of unlawful possession of drugs.

JOSHUA VOGEL LINDA MOORE

Linda Moore, 45, was arrested on a charge of obstructing government administration and unlawful possession of drugs.

Patrick Linteri, 34, was summoned to court on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

According to the Maine State Police, the investigation was conducted by Trooper G.J. Neagle, of Troop C.

He, Sgt. Blaine Bronson, Cpl. Rick Moody and investigators Reid Bond and Blake Conrade seized a variety of pills, including Dronabinol, Clonidine, Lorazepam, Clonazepam and Meloxicam.

Vogel was being held in lieu of $10,000 cash bail. Moore’s bail was set at $1,000. Both remained at the Kennebec County jail on Saturday afternoon.

Correction: This story was updated at 8:53 a.m. on March 26 to correct the location of the raid.

