Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed. For more information, call Janet Arey at 933-4984.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were David Bourque and Suzon Morrison, who placed first; Diane Bishop and Jackie Chadbourne, second; and Ed and Joyce Rushton, third.

The bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring a partner. For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge winners.

Game day bridge winners on Wednesday were Tom Hanley, who placed first; Judy Canning, second; and Nancy Wadleigh, third.

Bridge winners on Thursday were Peggy Barrett, who place first; Nancy Wadleigh, second; and Don Albert, third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville duplicate bridge club winners on Thursday were Madeline Poulin and Lee Lenfest who tied for first with Flo Fortin and Violet Chichetta; Betty Perry and Louie Violette, second; Pat Nutt and Sylvia Palmer, third; and Lee Duff and Natasha Mathieu, fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring a partner; 872-5932.

