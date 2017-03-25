Moxcey sells most real estate units in Maine in 2016

Kim Moxcey, of Century 21 Nason Realty, Inc. in Winslow, has placed first for the state of Maine and third in Eastern New England for units sold in 2016.

Moxcey has been a full-time real estate agent for Century 21 Nason Realty since 1981 and consistently has placed in the top performance categories including quality service, units sold and gross sales. She has more than 35 years of experience in the real estate business.

US Cellular announces Community Connections

U.S. Cellular has announced that its Community Connections program is back for the third consecutive year to provide sponsorship support to local youth organizations.

Since the program launched in 2015, the company has awarded nearly $900,000 in sponsorships to more than 2,200 school groups and youth sports teams. Academic and athletic groups in kindergarten through grade 12 in Maine can sign up at www.pearup.com/uscellular to participate in the program and become eligible for sponsorship from the company.

Through the program, U.S. Cellular has sponsored thousands of local youth groups, school programs and sports teams, such as Little League teams, youth soccer clubs, school dance teams and bands. Once an interested group signs up at the website, it has 10 days to generate support from neighbors, friends, family and the community to earn money by completing simple tasks such as following U.S. Cellular on its social channels, watching a video or answering a short survey. This money goes directly to the organization or group, and each group can earn up to $1,000 that can be used to pay for uniforms, equipment or other program needs.

The program is a collaboration between U.S. Cellular and Pear, an online platform that connects local brands with local community needs. In addition, in 2016 U.S Cellular contributed $1.3 million to kindergarten-through-grade 12 science-, technology-, engineering- and mathematics-focused education programs through its partnerships with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the National 4-H Council.

LPL Financial bestows honor on Bernatchez

Brian Bernatchez, an independent LPL Financial advisor at Golden Pond Wealth Management in Waterville, has been recognized as a top LPL Financial advisor and named to LPL’s Chairman’s Council. This award is presented to less than 2 percent of the firm’s approximately 14,000 advisors nationwide.

LPL provides resources, tools and technology that supports advisors in the delivery of personal, objective financial advice.

Specialty certification earns Caldwell national honor

Amy L. Caldwell, a physician assistant who is employed by Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, has been recognized nationally for earning a specialty credential called a Certificate of Added Qualifications from the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants in Johns Creek, Ga.

Caldwell was recognized for having earned a certificate of added qualifications in emergency medicine, a distinction earned by meeting licensure, education and experience requirements and then passing a national examination in the specialty. She is one of 13 physician assistants in Maine to earn a CAQ in emergency medicine since the program’s inception in 2011.

The certificates are offered to certified physician assistants in seven specialties: cardiovascular and thoracic surgery, emergency medicine, hospital medicine, orthopedic surgery, nephrology, pediatrics and psychiatry.

Gardiner firm gets agriculture technology grant

The Maine Technology Institute has approved 25 awards across its various funding programs that total over $1 million in awards and leverage over $1.6 million in matching funding from the organizations, including one in Gardiner, according to a news release from the institute.

The investments will support innovative projects in 10 of Maine’s 16 counties and in each of the state’s targeted technology sectors: biotechnology, aquaculture and marine technology, composite materials technology, environmental technology, advanced technologies for forestry and agriculture, information technology, and precision manufacturing.

Maine Cap N Stem, LLC, of Gardiner, received $21,350. Maine Cap N Stem is developing ideal substrate/strain combinations for the highest yielding and fasting mushroom incubation times for farms all around New England and the rest of the country. The substrate “blocks” are made up of a balance between hardwood sawdust (oak) and a variety of organic agricultural additives to boost nitrogen and protein levels, increasing fruit-body yields per block, according to the news release.

Compiled from contributed releases.

