Koussinoc Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently held its essay contest “Celebrating a Century: America’s National Parks.”

Students in grades 6, 7 and 8 from St. Michael School in Augusta, Winthrop Middle School, and Windsor Elementary School competed in the contest. The students had to research a national park, pretend they visited it, and write a journal about the park and what makes it a national treasure.

From left are Sydni Plummer of Windsor Elementary School, Ava Nadeau of St. Michael School, and Vealy Lai of Winthrop Middle School. Contributed photo

The following awards were presented March 13 at the Togus VA Auditorium:

Grade six: first place, Ava Nadeau, St. Michael School; and second place, Amelie Grube, Winthrop Middle School.

Grade seven: first place, Vealy Lai, Winthrop Middle School; and second place, Jenna Gallant, St. Michael School.

Grade eight: first place, Sydni Plummer, Windsor Elementary School; and second place, Jack Rodrigue, St. Michael School.

A panel of three judges chose the winning essays based on historical accuracy, adherence to topic, organization of material, interest, originality, spelling, grammar, punctuation and neatness.

First-place winning essays were submitted to the State DAR for judging at that level.

Sydni Plummer of Windsor Elementary won first place, grade eight, at the state level. She will be honored at a tea March 25 at the DAR State Conference in Rockport.

Ava Nadeau of St. Michael School and Vealy Lay of Winthrop Middle School were runners-up for their grade levels at the state level.

