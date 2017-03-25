About three dozen people rallied in support of President Trump on Saturday in Augusta, according to WCSH-TV.

A video shot by the Portland television station showed people cheering in front of a state office building.

About 40 rallies were scheduled around the country on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times. They came a day after a bill designed to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a Republican version was pulled before a vote was taken in the House of Representatives.

House Republican leaders said the measure, which was backed by Trump, lacked support. Trump blamed Democrats for the bill’s defeat.

