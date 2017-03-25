Fayette will be voting on sending their trash to Readfield and thus share in the cost with Wayne and Readfield. This should be approved by the voters, but the way the residents and seasonal landowners are being asked to pay for this is flawed.

The article will base the individual property owner’s cost of trash on the value of their property. A retired couple who are on a limited budget will have to pay the same amount for trash as a family of five if the value of the property is the same.

We need to have a pay-for-usage plan. All the town needs to do is sell bags or stickers to its users. It is not right that someone who has land be charged for trash that is not generated.

Brent St. Clair

Fayette

