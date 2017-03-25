A 72-year-old man who was the subject of a Silver Alert after he disappeared Friday morning from his sister’s home in Augusta was found Saturday in Portland.

A message that Donald DuPerre had been found was posted just after 4 p.m. Saturday on the Augusta Police Department’s Facebook page. In the note, police thank people for their help in finding DuPerre.

The sister said DuPerre, who is in the early stages of dementia, walked away from her Boothby Street home about 9 a.m. Friday.

She told Augusta police that he was carrying two green vinyl suitcases and wearing a lightweight blue coat, a blue Donald Trump baseball cap, bluejeans and tan sneakers.

Police said he might be trying to return to Florida.

Later Friday, police indicated DuPerre had been seen hitchhiking in Old Orchard Beach.

A Silver Alert was issued for him Friday afternoon. Such alerts are posted on billboards on highways and to a network of lottery machines.

