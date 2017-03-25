IN BINGHAM, Friday at 1:36 p.m., someone was taken to the hospital after a traffic accident on Bingham Road.

Saturday at 9:03 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Main Street.

IN BURNHAM, Saturday at 12:19 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Ryan Lane. Someone was taken to the hospital.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 5:45 p.m., police made an arrest after a report of a traffic accident on Browns Corner Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 1:06 a.m., theft was reported on Hill Road.

IN DETROIT, Saturday at 7:47 a.m., vandalism was reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 3:41 p.m., police made an arrest after a report of a domestic disturbance on Lawrence Avenue.

5:36 p.m., police made an arrest after a traffic complaint on Norridgewock Road.

5:46 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Main Street.

IN THE FORKS, Saturday at 10:01 a.m., a snowmobile accident was reported on Flood Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 1:04 a.m., someone was taken to the hospital after a report of an assault on Canaan Road.

1:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 12:13 a.m., a warning was issued after a report of suspicious activity on Nathan Street.

8:58 p.m., police made an arrest after a traffic accident causing injuries, on White School House Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 1:01 a.m., an auto theft was reported on Murphy Lane.

7:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

11:36 a.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Airport Road.

3:26 p.m., trespassing was reported on Bridge Street.

5 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from George Street.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 4:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 3:35 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Livingston Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 7:37 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Papoose Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 12:04 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Canaan Road.

10:15 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic disturbance on North Avenue.

4:44 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from East River Road.

7:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN SOLON, Friday at 10:42 a.m., a report of the theft of a dog was investigated on Rowell Mountain Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:28 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at the crosswalk on College Avenue.

8:19 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at a credit union on College Avenue.

8:54 a.m., a theft report was investigated at a hotel on Main Street.

10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Concourse.

10:01 a.m., a violation of a protection order was reported on College Avenue.

11:46 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Wal-Mart.

11:54 a.m., harassment was reported on Abbott Street.

1:18 p.m., a violation of a city ordinance was reported on Michael Lane.

3:08 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on Pleasant Street.

3:16 p.m., a report of fraud or forgery was taken from apartments on Quarry Road.

4:57 p.m., police conducting a follow-up investigation made an arrest on Pleasant Street.

4:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a coffee shop on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street. A summons was issued.

6:32 p.m., a report of fraud or forgery was investigated at a shop on College Avenue.

8:06 a.m., a summons was issued after a report of an assault on Elm Street.

8:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

9:59 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Elm Street.

11:44 p.m., a report of threatening was investigated at a store on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 12:53 a.m., Franklin Delano Price, 43, of Dexter, was arrested on charges of motor vehicle speeding 30 mph over the speed limit and operating a motor vehicle with an expired license.

3:13 a.m., Laurie L. Davis, 51, of Benton, was arrested in Fairfield on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:02 a.m., Steven L. Duke, 23, of Detroit, was arrested on a probation hold.

4:37 p.m., Kelli Gail McFarlin, 40, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a theft charge from Bangor.

7:34 p.m., Lisa Marie Sherburne, 47, not showing a home address, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 3:39 p.m., Alexander Meserve, 24, of Pleasant Street, Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

10:14 p.m., Joshua Mogan, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on Spring Street, on a warrant.

