PITTSFIELD — Carter Pearl, of Newport, a Maine Central Institute senior, was selected to receive the 2017 Principal’s Award, Headmaster Christopher Hopkins recently announced in a news release.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and school citizenship.

“In addition to a challenging course load and participation in varsity sports, Pearl has assumed numerous leadership positions at Maine Central Institute,” Hopkins said in presenting the award. “He approaches everything he does and everyone around him with extraordinary sincerity and selflessness. He immediately makes everyone around him feel included and important regardless of their age, interests or popularity. His consistent genuineness and integrity are immediately evident to both students and adults.”

Pearl is the president of the class of 2017, a member of the MCI Key Club, vice president of the National Honor Society, an officer in the Student Council and has served as a peer tutor.

He has played basketball and golf all four years at MCI, and has served as the captain of both teams his junior and senior years. In addition, he is the president and founder of the MCI Philanthropy Council.

He is the son of Jay and Darcy Pearl, of Newport.

Pearl, Hopkins and other award winners and their principals are invited to attend an honors luncheon Saturday, April 1, at the Spectacular Event Center in Bangor. The luncheon recognizes the students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of 10 $1,000 scholarships.

