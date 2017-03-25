WATERVILLE — A Business Breakfast on “Recruiting and Hiring: Win the War on Talent” will be held from 7:15 to 9 a.m. Thursday, April 13, in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room at Thomas College, 180 West River Road.

As Maine has become a “fully employed” state and the number of active, qualified applicants has decreased, the need has increased for a renewed emphasis on and new ways of attracting and recruiting top talent, according to a news release from Thomas College.

Catharine MacLaren, Vice President of Talent & Diversity for Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems, will focus on strategies that organizations of all sizes can implement to build and maintain an advantageous employee base.

MacLaren, Ph.D., LCSW, CEAP, is the Vice President of Talent & Diversity for Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems, an adjunct online instructor for Northeastern University’s College of Professional Studies, and has a small private counseling practice in Portland. MacLaren served as the Past President of the Board of Directors for the Human Resources Association of Southern Maine.

The event will be hosted by Thomas College and the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

Cost is $18 for members, $25 at the door and for non-members.

Breakfast is included with the reservation. To register, email [email protected] or call 873-3315.

