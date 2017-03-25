Nancy Ruark, president of the Augusta-area chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International, has announced that four local educators will provide professional development to teachers on the topic of Integrating Science in the Curriculum from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1, at the Viles Estate, Augusta.

“To those of us who have always seen science as a major part of the school day, it boggles the mind to think that we need to work on ways to integrate it into the general curriculum. But these lessons will show how scientific observations can provide context for meeting educational standards in reading, math, and other skill areas,” said Ruark in the Gamma Chapter news release.

Leading the program is Dr. Kate Cook, assistant professor of Education at Thomas College, Waterville. Following Cook’s keynote address, workshops will be offered by teacher-educators Brandi Grady of the Augusta School Department, Laurette Darling of Waterville schools, and Sharon Gallant of Gardiner Area High School.

Grady is a kindergarten teacher at Lincoln School. She has been recognized statewide for her school garden project. Her students become observers of the natural world. In her session Grady will show how Next-Gen science standards are sensibly implemented in the classroom.

Darling has taught primary grades at Mt. Vernon and Fayette schools, and now teaches science at the Albert S. Hall School in Waterville. She will demonstrate how reading, writing and speaking about science topics evolve logically to enhance students’ strength in meeting both science and language arts requirements.

Gallant, high school biology teacher in Gardiner, will focus on birds as a unifying theme to integrate science into the overall classroom program. Observing the natural world leads to an interdisciplinary approach to teaching and learning that is both do-able and effective.

Cook’s presentation, centered on “Phenomenon Based Science,” is a laboratory approach involving making observations and drawing conclusions. “My primary goal is to support the excellent work that teachers do with students,” Cook said in the release.

Ruark further commented, “Our keynoter is a woman you should all meet, learn about, and listen to. Our workshop leaders are exemplary teachers, willing to share their ideas and successes with others,” in the release.

Cost is $10. For more information or to register, email [email protected] or call 485-5300.

