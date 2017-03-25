UNITY

BUDGET: $726,889

MAJOR ITEMS APPROVED: Ban on marijuana social clubs passed; ordinance on posted roads passed.

MAJOR ITEMS REJECTED: Bans on retail sales, cultivation, manufacturing and testing of marijuana in Unity defeated, meaning the town would allow such activity, according to a straw poll taken Saturday. The poll will be a guide for the possible creation of a future ordinance.

ATTENDANCE: 84

CONTESTED ELECTIONS: none

REFERENDUMS: none

