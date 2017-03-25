Thank you to Richard Grindall for writing a letter to the editor March 10 about building a parking garage in downtown Waterville (”Solution to downtown Waterville parking woes”).

Many years ago, the city hired a gifted engineer to study the parking problem. His idea was simple. Because the mall in the concourse is lower than Elm Street, build the garage over the mall — this would take no space away.

Let’s not continue to spend more of our money on needless repetitive studies — it’s already been done and paid for. Let’s act on it.

Julie DuPont

Waterville

