AUGUSTA — A city man suffered burns to his hands when he attempted to put out a fire on a kitchen stove Saturday night.

Lt. Jason Mills of Augusta Fire Department said Sunday that the man was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta and later transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The fire department was called at 10:23 p.m. Saturday in answer to a report of a fire in an apartment at 35 Jefferson St.

Mills said an attempt to cook hash browns or something similar in oil caught fire, which was contained to the stove area.

“In the process of extinguishing it, one male occupant received pretty significant burns to his hands,” Mills said. While the blaze was out, the apartment had filled with smoke, so firefighters helped remove that. The other apartments were unaffected, he said.

Mills said the apartment appeared to have working smoke detectors in every room, and the alarms were sounding when firefighters arrived.

They remained at the scene until about 11 p.m.

Mills also said the State Fire Marshal was notified because of the injury, but the cause of the fire was not suspicious.

Share