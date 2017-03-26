No one was injured but a car was destroyed Sunday afternoon when it backed into the Ted’s Fried Clams building on Emery Mills Road in Shapleigh and then struck another vehicle.

York County Sheriff William King said Althea Cram, 93, of Acton was backing up about 12:30 p.m. in her 2006 Dodge Stratus when she pushed too hard on the accelerator and crashed into the corner of the building and then into a 2007 Toyota Prius occupied by Hoa Nguyen, 62, of Springvale.

Neither woman required medical attention after being examined by rescue personnel, the sheriff said.

The Dodge was a total loss. The building and the Toyota received minor damage.

