Linda

Noble House Inn in Bridgton Bedroom at the Noble House Inn Breakfast at the Noble House Inn. IF YOU GO Noble House Inn 81 Highland Road, Bridgton 647-3733, 800-237-4880 www.NobleHouseInn.com Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

This was the fourth time we have stayed at Bridgton’s Noble House Inn, each time enjoying a different room. Each room has its own personality. The Rugosa room overlooked the large backyard. The Noble room had a four-poster bed and was on the second floor. The Pine Forest room looked out at — of course — a forest of pine trees.

This visit we were in the second floor Highland room. This suite had a small table and chairs, leather lounge chairs, mosaic lamps and a separate bedroom. Owner Cindi Hooper told me that the bed and dresser were cottage pine and decorated with milk paint. Antique windows in this room were originally from the barn.

The bathrooms are all elegantly furnished with inviting tubs and showers, and are stocked with luxurious bath supplies. The sheets on the beds here are beyond the beyond in comfort.

Breakfasts at the inn are something to look forward to. Imagine my surprise when I heard the sweetest bird song seemingly close by when I entered the breakfast room. I peeked from every angle to catch a glimpse at that bird. When Cindi entered I asked her what kind of bird that was.

She smiled, pointed to the speaker above our table, and showed me what I was hearing: Dan Gibson’s CD, “Song Birds at Sunrise.” Yup, music was coming from one speaker and the bird was singing from another speaker near me. The birdsong had me more alert than strong coffee would have. It’s official. I am ready for the spring migration and the end of winter.

For breakfast that morning we began with coffee and juice. Cindi said we had a “light starter” for breakfast. Out comes freshly sliced strawberries, with dishes of organic yogurt and granola. I pointed out to George that he would be very lucky to get that at home as a full breakfast. After cleaning our plates, we were served a “heavier” entree: Fontina Sausage Strata. This savory dish was delicious. Even though I couldn’t finish it, I was too full to have lunch.

One of the unique things about Cindi’s breakfasts is the serving of vegetables as a side. Last time we were here we had green beans with an herbed goat cheese topping. This time we had roasted garlic asparagus spears. I never think to serve veggies straight up, but they make a nice addition to breakfast.

George

While you will marvel at the beauty of Bridgton’s Noble House Inn as you approach it from the street, it’s what’s inside that will keep you coming back to this wonderful place. Linda and I have stayed here several times over the years and always look forward to our visit.

When Cindi purchased the inn in 2013, we wondered if things would change. But she retained everything we liked about the inn and added even more. From the stunning artwork to super comfortable beds, I guarantee you will find yourself returning here after a first visit. And you will really enjoy getting to know friendly and hospitable Cindi.

A high-powered attorney in Texas, she first came to Maine in 1999 to bury her Mom’s ashes in a South Bridgton cemetery. No surprise to us, she fell in love with Maine and returned as soon as she could.

Here’s some of what I love about this place: Cindi’s amazing breakfasts in a room with large windows looking out over the lawn and nearby woods, the sitting room with a large fireplace, comfy seating, a Caribou mount on the wall and the rooms with lots of thoughtful amenities, all of which have sitting areas, great bathrooms and snug beds.

Cindi’s extensive collection of books made me think I need to stay here for an entire month sometime to work my way through some of those. And you will also find a great selection of movies, plus music CDs in your room. And, oh yea, don’t miss those delicious cookies in the sitting room and the candy in bowls in the hall. I didn’t.

Cindi hosts elopements, romantic Maine getaways, musical and team-building events, and special holiday dinners. And Bridgton is a great community with the wonderful Bridgton Books, restaurants (our favorite is the Black Horse Tavern) and a huge Reny’s Department Store, as well as small shops. But it’s the nearby Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield that usually draws us here. We’ll tell you about our experience there next week.

Our daughter Rebekah, husband Patrick, and grandsons Addison and Vishal stayed here recently to ski at nearby Shawnee Peak, and they loved the inn. Cindi actually sells discounted ski tickets to Shawnee, another reason to stay here. And two friends from Portland, Alan and Kristina, who asked us for a recommendation for a romantic weekend stay, chose Noble House a month ago and raved about it. Alan said the breakfast included a recipe they liked so much that Kristina made it for her folks the next weekend.

At the end of our delicious breakfast, I told Linda, “Those birds are still out there. And they are so happy!”

Visit George’s website — georgesmithmaine.com — for book reviews, outdoor news and all Travelin’ Maine(rs) columns, found listed by town in the “Best of Maine” section.

Share