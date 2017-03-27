FARMINGTON — Angela Werner and Michael Höhne, book designers, collectors and members of the Shiretown Bookers, will talk about “Making Books: Stories from a Career in Book Design” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9, in the lounge of the Theodora J. Kalikow Education Center at the University of Maine at Farmington.

The talk is free and open to the public.

Werner and Höhne have been designing books since before the computer revolution, more than 180 over the last 25 years, although their interest in language and communications, and their love of books in general, go back to childhood.

This talk will be the third of the 2016-17 series, hosted by the Shiretown Bookers (the community friends of Mantor Library). This group of collectors and book lovers provides exhibitions and lectures throughout the year toward the goal of fostering the relationship between the university and the community.

For more information, call 609-306-1002.

Share