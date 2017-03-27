I was watching the news a few weeks ago and was shocked to hear that 47 percent of drivers are comfortable texting and driving. What are you people thinking? Oh, excuse me, you’re not — you have a “smart” phone to do that for you.

The only problem is the smartphone can’t slam on the brakes when something happens in a split second on the highways. Driving shouldn’t be multi-tasked with anything else. If you would put your life as well as someone else’s on the line because you are selfish and need to text now, you have a conscience problem.

The weather is getting warmer and there will be numerous walkers, runners, bicyclists and motorcyclists on the road. Please concentrate on your driving. Could you live with yourself if you hurt or killed someone because you were texting and driving?

George Eastman

Pittston

Share