AUGUSTA

Sunday at 8:11 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Pleasant Hill Road.

10:05 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Western Avenue.

2:05 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Capitol Street.

3:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge and North Chestnut streets.

7:51 p.m., a 53-year-old Augusta man and a 37-year-old South China man were each issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (between $500 and $1,000) after shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Caldwell Road.

9:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

10:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

Monday at 1:40 a.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Crosby Street.

4:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

BELGRADE

Saturday at 5:48 a.m., a drug overdose was reported on Hemlock Point Road.

GARDINER

Saturday at 5:41 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported at an unidentified location.

9:26 p.m., assault was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

MONMOUTH

Monday at 6:37 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Lewiston Road.

WINDSOR

Sunday at 4:53 p.m., a drug overdose was reported on Windsor Neck Road.

WINTHROP

Friday at 1:43 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Highland Avenue.

3:22 p.m., a personal injury traffic accident was reported on U.S. Route 202.

4:54 p.m., trespassing was reported on Route 41.

Saturday at 7:20 a.m., theft was reported on Turkey Lane.

Sunday at 9:30 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on U.S. Route 202.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Sunday at 11:11 p.m., Jacob L. Finley, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release after a traffic stop was performed at Cushnoc Crossing Bridge.

GARDINER

Friday at 9:38 p.m., Brandon Lee Burns, 22, of Randolph was arrested on a warrant after someone was transported to the hospital from Bridge Street.

WINTHROP

Sunday at 1:58 a.m., Gunnar J. Vermillion, 25, of Gardiner, was arrested on U.S. Route 202 on a charge of operating under the influence.

9:20 p.m., Skylar F. Webb, 20, of Readfield, was arrested on Route 133 on a charge of operating under the influence.

