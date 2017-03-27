Manchester Selectmen meet Tuesday to consider tightening up the town’s policy on naming roads in response to a growing number of requests to change established road names.

The town has seen an increase lately in the number of residents seeking to change the names of roads where they live, according to Town Manager E. Patrick Gilbert. He said officials are concerned changing road names frequently could cause confusion and potentially make it harder for rescue workers to respond to an emergency. He said selectmen are thus considering a proposal to add a requirement to the town’s road naming policy that some compelling reason be cited to change a road name.

Requests have included, for example, residents wishing to have a road they live on named after their family.

“We had a run on requests to change road names,” Gilbert said. “So we’re looking at tightening up our policy.”

Gilbert said the policy would likely also require residents requesting a road name change to pay for the cost of replacing road signs to reflect the new name if their request is granted.

Selectmen meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the town office.

They are also scheduled to discuss licensing recreational marijuana facilities.

Now the town has no rules or licensing requirements to regulate marijuana-related businesses, as recreational marijuana use by adults was only recently legalized in a statewide referendum last year.

State law gives towns, if they choose to do so, the right to restrict and regulate marijuana-related businesses, including retail shops, social clubs, and growing and processing operations.

Gilbert said selectmen are likely to discuss whether the town should limit the number of licenses in town for some or all of those types of marijuana businesses.

The Manchester Planning Board is currently considering regulations for marijuana-related businesses after the owner of a Western Avenue building inquired about turning part of his building into a marijuana retail store.

Selectmen are also scheduled to:

• consider adopting the updated Kennebec County Hazard Mitigation Plan;

• discuss the proposed Regional School Unit 38 school budget;

• hear an update on the town-owned Hilliard property; and

• discuss grant funding for a forest management plan.

