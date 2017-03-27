IN CANAAN, Monday at 7:41 a.m., a bail violation was reported on Chestnut Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 3:34 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Monday at 8:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Meisner Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 5:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

9:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mountain Avenue.

Monday at 9:45 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Old County Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 1:44 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Perham Street.

12:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

Monday at 5:08 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 10:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 2:09 p.m., trespassing was reported on Furbish Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 11:26 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Dartmouth Street.

2:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

Monday at 5:39 a.m., trespassing was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

7:37 a.m., trespassing was reported on Fairview Avenue.

IN SOLON, Monday at 3:18 a.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on French Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

12:55 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Crestwood Drive.

1:24 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Seavey Street.

3:19 p.m., theft was reported on Dunton Court.

5:11 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

6:02 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

8:59 p.m., harassment was reported to the Police Department.

10:36 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 1:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Masterman Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 3:41 p.m., Anthony B. Agust, 32, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5:36 p.m., Lisa Marie Sherburne, 47, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday, Mariah Kickmar, 24, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of criminal speeding.

Mark Haines, 21, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle after a suspension.

Angie Chisholem, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Monday, Jason Ouellette, 40, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 6:44 a.m., Lashawn Garner, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:10 p.m., Michael Stevens, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold as well as a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

SUMMONSES

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 5:31 p.m., Adrian Joseph Gariepy, 45, of Fairfield, was summoned on a charge of driving to endanger.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:25 a.m., Nathaniel Rector, 22, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.

3:19 p.m., Megan J. Vanvliet, 30, of Oakland, was summoned on a charge of displaying a fictitious inspection certificate.

7:09 p.m., Nathaniel Dale Sulim, 32, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

10:36 p.m., Samantha D. Bass, 20, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of consuming liquor as a minor.

