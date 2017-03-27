Gardiner Pack 672 Pinewood Derby took place March 11 at the American Legion Hall in Gardiner.

Nearly 50 Cub Scouts participated. There was car racing, last-minute modifications, food, friends and family.

Contributed photo Gardiner Pack 672 Pinewood Derby was held March 11 in Gardiner.
At the end of the event, the pack awarded trophies to the top finishers and the best-designed car, all of whom will move on to the Kennebec Valley district races in April.

The event was sponsored by Kennebec Savings Bank, Pine State Beverage Co., Core-Mark International, Hannaford and Sam’s Club.

