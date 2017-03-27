Gardiner Pack 672 Pinewood Derby took place March 11 at the American Legion Hall in Gardiner.
Nearly 50 Cub Scouts participated. There was car racing, last-minute modifications, food, friends and family.
At the end of the event, the pack awarded trophies to the top finishers and the best-designed car, all of whom will move on to the Kennebec Valley district races in April.
The event was sponsored by Kennebec Savings Bank, Pine State Beverage Co., Core-Mark International, Hannaford and Sam’s Club.
