AUGUSTA — A Randolph man stabbed the wall with a butcher knife while allegedly threatening to kill his housemates Sunday afternoon in an argument over food, police said.

Robert William Jolly, 33, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and two counts of criminal threatening.

ROBERT JOLLY

At an initial court hearing Monday via video from the Kennebec County jail, a judge at the Capital Judicial Center set Jolly’s bail at $5,000 cash with conditions prohibiting him from having contact with the woman and two men listed as victims.

A police affidavit by Deputy Brittany Johnson filed with the court details the incident at 53 Birmingham Road. She said she was dispatched there at 3:54 p.m. in response to a report of two men fighting.

Johnson said that when she arrived, two men and a woman were standing outside the residence saying, “He’s in the house with a knife threatening to kill us. Hurry.”

Johnson said the suspect, who later identified himself as Robert Jolly, yelled a vulgar term at the woman from the top of the outside stairs and then started yelling profanities at Johnson.

Jolly told Johnson the four people argued about food.

“He stated he gets so mad that he blacks out,” Johnson wrote, adding that Jolly told police they would have to shoot him before bringing him to jail.

She said that Jolly, who is described in the complaint as 6 feet tall and 265 pounds, also told police he grabbed a butcher knife for self-defense while arguing with the woman and thought he might need it against the men.

One of the men identified himself as Jolly’s stepbrother and said Jolly was released from MaineGeneral Medical Center a day earlier following a crisis evaluation.

The stepbrother said Jolly began to argue with his girlfriend, grabbed the butcher knife and threatened to kill all three people.

The witness told police Jolly “began stabbing the walls with the knife and destroying the house.”

Johnson said she saw stab marks in the wall and a large butcher knife on the couch.

The charges against Jolly state that he was convicted in Augusta on March 16, 2017, of violation of a protective order that occurred April 14, 2016, in Waterville. At the time he was living in Richmond. The complaint lists an address for him in Topeka, Kansas.

Betty Adams — 621-5631

[email protected]

Twitter: @betadams

Share