THORNDIKE — The 23rd annual Rural Living Day will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Mount View High School, 577 Mount View Road.

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Waldo County Extension Association will host the event.

Workshop topics will include raising poultry, making fermented foods, using drip irrigation, plantings for wild bees and silvopasture. Many classes are part of day-long themes, such as livestock, food or horticulture. New this year is a workshop series about alternative funeral practices.

Registration is required. A $20 donation is requested for three workshops and a lunch featuring locally sourced foods. Some workshops also have a fee for materials. Proceeds help Waldo County youth attend UMaine Extension Tanglewood 4-H Camp in Lincolnville.

To register and for more information, visit extension.umaine.edu.

To request a disability accommodation or to register by phone, call 342-5971 or 800-287-1426 (in Maine).

