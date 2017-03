SKOWHEGAN — Spectrum Generations’ Somerset Community Center will offer an evening of painting at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at 30 Leavitt St. An artist will lead painters step by step as they create a keepsake masterpiece.

Tickets cost $25; also includes light fare, food and coffee. There are a limited number of tickets available .

For more information, call 474-8552.

Share