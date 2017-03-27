After the post office in downtown Winthrop was destroyed by fire in late February, the United States Postal Service has begun offering retail services out of a van temporarily parked near the building’s remains.

The Postal Service plans to bring a trailer to the site that will allow residents who had post office boxes in downtown Winthrop to get their mail locally, Postal Service spokesman Steve Doherty said in a news release Monday.

Since the fire, customers with post office boxes have been retrieving their mail at the Manchester Post Office, a 5.5-mile trip from downtown Winthrop.

The van that’s already on site allows customers to purchase limited retail mail services and, at the moment, only accepts cash and checks, Doherty said. When the trailer is brought there, it will offer full retail services, Doherty said.

“Post Office Operations is preparing an individual mailing to be sent to the customers of Winthrop in the next few weeks outlining this information as well as any further information we have at that time,” Doherty said. “We thank the customers of Winthrop for their continued patronage and patience while we work through this transition.”

The Postal Service has not announced whether it will rebuild the Winthrop Post Office, but has said it will demolish the burned building.

