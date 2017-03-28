LISBON FALLS — A 4-H Fun Day is planned for 9:30 a.m.-noon Wednesday, April 19, at the MTM Community Center, 18 School St.

Maine 4-H members will facilitate workshops, activities and crafts for children ages 5 to 12 during two one-hour sessions, with a snack break in between. The topics will include bookbinding, line dancing, chemistry, aquaculture, needle felting and springtime crafts.

Registration is required for the free event. Be sure to request first and second workshop choices online when registering. Participants do not need to be 4-H members.

For more information or to request a disability accommodation, call 353-5550 or email [email protected].

