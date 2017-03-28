CANAAN — A 19-year-old man was sent to the hospital after his leg broke Monday night when he tried to jump off a homemade ramp in a friend’s yard while driving a snowmobile.

Canaan resident Robert Dyer was snowmobiling at a friend’s house on Hinckley Road when the accident occurred just before 6 p.m., according to Cpl. John MacDonald, of the Maine Warden Service.

The scene of a residence on Hinckley Road in Canaan, where a teenager broke his leg after attempting to jump off a friend's homemade snow ramp on a snowmobile. Photo courtesy of the Maine Warden Service

The two apparently made a 3- or 4-foot jump out of snow. Dyer then went off the ramp, crashing and breaking his leg.

“It was a little homemade jump,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald said Canaan Fire and Rescue aided in the call, but the Warden Service is the organization that typically responds to snowmobile crashes. Canaan Fire Chief Troy Bowden did not return a call for comment.

Dyer was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. The hospital did not return a call immediately Tuesday seeking a condition update on Dyer.

