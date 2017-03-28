BUDGET: Residents voted to approve the municipal budget of $861,000, an increase of $18,000 or 2.14 percent over the previous budget.

MAJOR ITEMS APPROVED: Selectwoman Tiffany Estabrook said all items in the town warrant passed during the meeting. Some of the major items included entering into a multi-year contract with Archie’s Inc. for solid waste collection and disposal and appropriating money for the administration to solicit bids for a town website, which Estabrook expects to be finished by early summer. Residents also approved an ordinance enabling them to recall selectmen, which “gives them a little bit more say in the town,” Estabrook said, and was supported by the selectmen.

MAJOR ITEMS REJECTED: none

ATTENDANCE: Estabrook said about 75 people attended the March 27 Town Meeting.

CONTESTED ELECTIONS: There were a number of contested elections in Chesterville. Residents voted on March 13.

In the races for selectman, Edward Hastings IV won with 145 votes, defeating incumbent Guy Iverson, who received 101 votes. Incumbent Tyler Jenness won with 166 votes, defeating write-in candidate Scott Gray, who received 64 votes.

In the race to fill the remainder of a selectman’s term that expires in March 2018, Ross Clair won with 162 votes, defeating Amber-Jean Fuller, who received 74 votes. Clair is replacing Paul Caldwell, who resigned.

REFERENDUMS: none

Share