Sen. Susan Collins will support Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, the Maine Republican announced Tuesday in a floor speech in the Senate.

Collins cited Gorsuch’s academic and legal credentials in saying that she will back President Trump’s pick to fill the vacant seat on the court.

In a 20-minute address, Collins said she is convinced that Gorsuch will follow the law, rather than his personal views, in deciding cases before the court, that he respects the separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judicial branches of the government, and that he is in the mainstream of judicial thought because he has sided with the majority in 99 percent of the cases he has heard.

Collins also spoke out against the possibility of a filibuster that some Democrats have threatened as a way to block Gorsuch’s confirmation.

“Unfortunately, it has become Senate practice of late to filibuster almost every question before this body simply as a matter of course,” Collins said. “But that would be a serious mistake in this case, and it would further erode the ability of this great institution to function.”

Collins noted that she was part of a group of 14 senators who met about judicial nominations in 2005 and said that a filibuster should only be allowed in “extraordinary circumstances,”

“The Senate should resist the temptation to filibuster a Supreme Court nominee who is unquestionably qualified; the temptation to abandon the traditions of comity and cooperation; the temptation to further erode the separation of powers by insisting on judicial litmus tests,” she said. “It’s time for the Senate to rise above partisanship and allow each and every Senator to cast an up-or-down vote on this nominee.”

Before Collins announced her decision, a coalition of Maine organizations called on Sens. Collins and Angus King to reject Gorsuch. King, an independent, has not indicated whether or not he will support Gorsuch.

The opponents, including the Maine AFL-CIO, Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund, the Maine Women’s Lobby, Equality Maine, the Maine NAACP and Sierra Club Maine, sent letters to King and Collins urging them to vote no when Gorsuch’s confirmation comes up for full Senate action.

Gorsuch has completed hearings on his nomination before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which agreed to hold off on a vote until next week. Some Senate Democrats have said they plan to filibuster the nomination when it goes before the full Senate.

“Neil Gorsuch’s record demonstrates that he will not protect our rights as Americans or as Mainers,” the letter sent by the Maine organizations said. “As groups dedicated to protecting these communities and issues in Maine, we urge Senators Collins and King to stand up for their constituents, thoroughly examine Neil Gorsuch’s record, and reject his nomination for the Supreme Court.”

The groups argue that the Supreme Court with Gorsuch would roll back legal protections for women, workers and gays, lesbians and transgender individuals.

In announcing her decision, Collins cited a letter from a group of 49 Maine lawyers wrote King and Collins over the weekend, urging them to support Gorsuch. That letter was signed by state Rep. Ken Fredette, R-Newport, the Maine House minority leader, and two former chief counsels to Gov. Paul Lepage.

This article will be updated.

Share