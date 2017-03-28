WAYNE — Easter candy and bake sale is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8 and 15, at the Williams House, 14 Old Winthrop Road.

Jan Folk and her team will make chocolate bunnies, ducks, eggs, chocolate lollipops, chocolate covered cherries, an assortment of bars, turtles, peanut butter cups and more.

Folk will fill special orders; call her at 685-4390 before April 1.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the library. For more information, call 685-3612.

