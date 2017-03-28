RICHMOND — Enterprise Grange 48 will celebrate Grange Month with its annual Art Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, in the Grange’s Community Room, 15 Alexander Reed Road.

This free event will observe Art in the Schools Month with assorted projects from Dresden Elementary and Richmond Middle and High School students. It also will celebrate Art by the Kennebec with local artists: photos from Scott MacMaster and Lawreston Crute (Distinctive Views), paintings from Samantha Anthony, Jim Decker and Ernest Deraps, sketches by Brian Seigars, quilts by Janet Clement, stained glass by Melanie Stout, projects by SpinOff Studio from Gardiner and assorted photos etc., from Grange members.

A bake sale and lunch with soups and sandwiches will help support the Grange Building Fund.

As Grange celebrates 150 years of uniting American farmers from both north and south after the Civil War to the current community services activities. Enterprise will have Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and will present Community Citizen Awards to Laurie Saunders of Richmond and Dave Probert of Dresden later this month.

For more information, contact Marilyn Stinson at 737-2611 or 441-9017.

