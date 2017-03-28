WATERVILLE — A fire crew responded to a smoky scene at the Hannaford Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive on Tuesday night, but there was no damage to the store.

According to Fire Department Capt. John Gromek, some kind of food item in a cooler fell through a grate and onto a compressor, where it began to melt. He said the store did not need to be evacuated, but there was a “significant amount” of smoke in the store.

“We did use some electric fans to remove the smoke,” Gromek said.

He said the scene took about an hour to clear after they arrived around 5:20 p.m. He said a normal response was sent, meaning two fire engines, an ambulance and a tower truck.

