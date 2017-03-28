Maine School of Science and Mathematics recently announced that seniors Allison Johnson, of Winthrop, and Garrett Barb, of Brewer, have been named its 2017 scholar athletes.

Johnson is the daughter of Tom and Karen Johnson. She has participated in cross country and track and field since sixth grade. As a multi-season athlete, she finds that running has become not only a sport and means of exercise, but also a passion.

Allison Johnson, center, with her parents Tom, left, and Karen Johnson. Contributed photo Barret Barb, left, and Allison Johnson were named MSSM 2017 Scholar Athletes. Contributed photo

She has been the recipient of the MVP award for both cross country and track and field multiple times during her MSSM career. She was also named captain of the 2016 Cross Country Team. Johnson has not yet decided on a school for next fall, but plans to pursue a career in medicine.

Barb is the son of Philip Barb and Victoria Kugel. Before coming to MSSM he played three seasons of soccer each year (varsity, indoor and club). During his time at MSSM, he has played two seasons for the LCS/MSSM Eagles as a midfielder.

He also participates in track and field, competing in the high jump, 100 meter and 4 by 100 relay events.

Barb hasn’t decided on a college yet, but hopes to continue participating in club or intramural soccer wherever he goes.

Johnson and Barb were honored along with other scholar athletes at a banquet on March 13 at Caribou High School.

