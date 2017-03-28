AUGUSTA
Monday at 8:41 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Stone Street.
12:27 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Mount Vernon Road.
12:44 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.
12:53 p.m., a juvenile offense was reported on Pierce Drive.
1:16 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Winthrop Street.
2:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.
3:16 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Bangor Street.
5:34 p.m., fraud was reported on Union Street.
6:37 p.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Hill Road.
9:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.
11:25 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Northern Avenue.
Tuesday at 12:41 a.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Water Street.
HALLOWELL
Monday at 7:27 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Central Street.
JEFFERSON
Thursday at an unidentified time, a 27-year-old Rockland woman was issued a summons on Waldoboro Road on charges of operating the influence (drugs or a combination) and operating after suspension.
WINTHROP
Monday at 9:20 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on South Road.
Tuesday at 1:10 a.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on North Wayne Road.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Monday at 3:51 p.m., Nicole L. Rawls, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, assault and criminal mischief after disorderly conduct was reported on Spencer Street.
11:55 p.m., Joshua A. Burgess, 26, of Litchfield, was arrested on a warrant on Water Street.
DRESDEN
Sunday at an unidentified time, Brian R. Barter, 27, of Dresden, was arrested on Middle Road on a charge of operating under the influence.
WHITEFIELD
March 22 at an unidentified time, Desiree Voye, 36, of Chelsea, was arrested on Hilton Road on a charge of operating under the influence.
