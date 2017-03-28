AUGUSTA — Gov. Paul LePage and Republican lawmakers unveiled a package of proposed welfare changes on Tuesday that seek to put into law many of the governor’s executive actions on assistance programs.

Many of the proposals outlined by LePage have been introduced as bills in the past but have failed to pass in the face of opposition from Democrats and advocates for low-income Mainers. The proposed policy changes in the governor’s Welfare Reform for Increased Security and Employment Act, or RISE, include:

• A 20-hour work or vocational training requirement for able-bodied adults receiving assistance.

• Placing photographs on electronic benefit transfer, or EBT, cards.

• Imposing a $5,000 asset limit on households receiving food assistance.

• Banning “repeat felony drug offenders” from food assistance.

• Disqualifying all adults in a household from receiving assistance if one member is convicted of welfare fraud or theft.

• Discontinuing assistance to individuals who win $5,000 or more in the lottery or by gambling.

The text of the RISE Act had not been released from the Legislature’s bill-drafting office, so details of each proposal was not available on Tuesday.

LePage said his re-election in 2014 showed the public support for his welfare reform agenda, which he said is helping Mainers move away from “welfare dependency” and into jobs to support themselves. But he said the next governor could undo his executive actions if they are not put into law, so he gathered with more than a dozen Republican lawmakers and Health and Human Service Commissioner Mary Mayhew to push his RISE Act.

“These reforms have restored confidence in Maine’s welfare system for the taxpayers who fund it,” LePage said. “Mainers across the political spectrum support these reforms, ranging from Democrats who don’t want welfare cash fueling the drug trade to Republicans who want to see able-bodied people going to work.”

Many of the proposals are expected to encounter strong pushback, once again, from Democrats and advocates for low-income Mainers who claim LePage’s so-called “welfare reforms” have only hurt many low-income families and children. Democrats were quick to point out that child poverty rates as well as infant mortality rates have actually increased in Maine in recent years.

“These so-called ‘reforms’ by the administration have created lasting damage,” Rep. Patty Hymanson, a York Democrat and physician who co-chairs the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, said in a statement. “We’ve driven children and families deeper into poverty, increased childhood hunger, and removed basic health care from struggling families. If this is what their definition of reform looks like, I’m not interested in expanding them any further.”

As the governor’s press conference wrapped up, several dozen attendees of a faith-based advocacy day also gathered outside of his office holding small placards reading, “I support a moral budget.”

“This RISE proposal is helping no one rise,” said the Rev. Benjamin Shambaugh, dean of St. Luke’s Cathedral in Portland and an organizer of the Interfaith Advocacy Days that brought religious leaders and participants from various faiths to the State House. “What we’ve seen is a decline in the care for children, for seniors and for others in need. We represent faith communities that believe our faith needs to be put in action, and we understand that there is a budget surplus so these cuts are not necessary.”

LePage has made welfare reform a cornerstone of his two terms and both of his campaigns and has had success at changing rules and eligibility requirements for programs such as Medicaid, food stamps and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF. Lawmakers approved some of those changes, however LePage has also used his executive authority to effect other changes to the safety net programs used by hundreds of thousands of low-income Mainers.

For instance, the administration now requires able-bodied adults to work, volunteer or receive vocational training to receive food assistance. The LePage administration says those work requirement have led to a 114 percent wage increase for those participating.

“It’s federal law,” LePage said of work requirement for TANF recipients, which previous governors have waived. “We didn’t invent anything. We are just following federal law.”

The LePage administration also instituted a voluntary system for adding photos to EBT cards as a way to discourage fraud. The governor had wanted to make the photos mandatory, however the U.S. Department of Agriculture under President Obama rejected that request in 2013. It was unclear Tuesday what, exactly, LePage’s bill would propose for EBT card photos, however the governor is already renewing several requests to the Trump administration that were rejected by the Obama administration.

Notably, there were no Democrats standing behind LePage during his late-morning press conference. Rep. Kenneth Fredette, a Newport Republican who serves as House minority leader, said thegovernor was re-elected in 2014 and that his party maintained control of the Maine Senate in 2016

“If people don’t think these policies mean something, well they mean something to people at the polls,” Fredette said. “And I think they rewarded us by sending us back to continue on this path.”

But Joby Thoyalil, a policy analyst with the Maine Equal Justice Partners, portrayed LePage policies as moving the state in the wrong direction by denying assistance to people who need it.

“We think that his welfare reform policies have not achieved any of the goals of reducing poverty,” said Thoyalil, whose organization is a legal aid nonprofit heavily involved in policy debates affect low-income Mainers. “In fact, Maine has been headed in the wrong direction over the past six years. Over the last five years, the share of children living in deep poverty in Maine has increased at a rate eight times faster than the rest of the nation. While in the rest of the nation hunger has gone down, it’s gone up in Maine.”

