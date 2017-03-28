PALERMO — Maine’s Champion Trees will be the focus of Duane Prugh’s talk at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Palermo Community Library, 2789 Route 3. The free event is co-sponsored by the library and the Palermo Historical Society.

Prugh will speak about the most magnificent of trees in Maine, including two national champions, the largest of a particular species in the United States. Maine, the most heavily forested in the nation, has more than 160 different types of trees, many of which have been standing for more than a century.

For more information, contact Palermo Historical Society at 873-4143, [email protected], www.palermohistorical.org or Palermo Library at 993-6088, [email protected], www.palermo.lib.me.us.

