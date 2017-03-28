IN ANSON, Monday at 6:36 p.m., a scam was reported on West Mills Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 6:48 a.m., trees were reported down on Pinnacle Road.

IN CARTHAGE, Monday at 12:58 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Judkins Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 1:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Davis Road.

3:32 a.m., debris or dumping was reported on Covell Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 5:08 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.

10:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Monday at 5:24 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Gilkey Hill Road.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 9:40 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Ford Hill Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Monday at 7:39 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Rand Road.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Monday at 5:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cogswell Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 2:13 p.m., a report of negotiating a worthless instrument was taken on Skowhegan Road.

Tuesday at 12:25 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Oak Hill Road.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 12:15 p.m., larceny, fraud or forgery was reported on Main Street.

1:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Interstate 95 northbound.

3:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 4:05 p.m., trespassing was reported on North Avenue.

9 p.m., a scam was reported on Water Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Monday at 2:31 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Corinna Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:34 a.m., theft was reported at TJ Maxx in JFK Plaza.

10:03 a.m., harassment was reported on Hathaway Street.

11:25 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Oak Street.

11:48 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Quarry Road.

1:36 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported in the parking lot of JFK Plaza.

1:39 p.m., identity theft was reported on Lantern Lane.

2:01 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

3:20 p.m., threatening was reported to the Police Department.

6:26 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

8:32 p.m., shoplifting was reported at the Maine Smoke Shop on College Avenue.

10:04 p.m., a fight call was taken on College Avenue.

IN WILTON, Monday at 9:07 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Colby Miller Road.

3:16 p.m., a theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday, Derek White, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Tuesday, Carter A. Sides, 23, of Stratton, was arrested on charges of criminal speeding more than 30 mph over the limit, driving to endanger, theft by unauthorized use of property, eluding an officer and failing to stop for an officer.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 8:25 a.m., William Foster, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

9:17 p.m., Aaron David Dionne, 36, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

11:12 p.m., James Thomas Sharpe, 34, of Madison, was arrested on charges of failure to stop for a police officer, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration and without a license, and attaching false plates, as well as a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:49 p.m., Stephen Harold Kaminski, 27, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.

7:44 p.m., Jason M. Stewart, 33, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, with a prior offense.

8:32 p.m., Sonya Marie Engelhardt, 40, of Clinton, was summoned on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

