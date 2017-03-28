Nat May, the former executive director of Space Gallery in Portland, will curate next year’s biennial exhibition of contemporary art at the Portland Museum of Art.

The museum announced May’s hiring last week.

“From our earliest conversations, Nat has impressed the staff at the PMA with the depth of his thoughtfulness and his commitment to being inclusive. His research is meticulous, his eye is keen, and his curiosity is unbounded,” Jessica May, the museum’s deputy director and chief curator, said in a press release. She is not related to Nat May.

May was a founding member of the Bakery Photo Collective and has served on the board of Creative Portland and Portland Arts and Culture Alliance. He has served as a founding member of Common Field, a nationwide network of contemporary, experimental and noncommercial visual art spaces, and as a founding board member at Hewnoaks Artist Colony in Lovell.

In a statement, May said he was “flattered” by the opportunity to curate Maine’s most prestigious exhibition of contemporary art. “The Maine arts community is rich and varied, and there are so many talented artists to consider,” he said. “I am thrilled to have this new opportunity to invite conversation about contemporary art.”

He will spend much of this year visiting artist studios. Next year’s exhibition opens Jan. 26. It will be the 10th biennial at the PMA and the second to be organized by an independent curator.

This story will be updated.

