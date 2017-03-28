AUGUSTA — Spectrum Generations’ Legacy Corps Program, which caters to the caregiving needs of veterans and their families, recently received two national awards. Bestowed by the University of Maryland, the awards are a direct reflection of the efforts made to grow the program and enhance people’s lives through the support it offers, according to a news release from Spectrum Generations.

The Eisenhower Award was presented to the organization as a symbol of its leadership in modeling how to retain members. The Startup Award was presented in recognition of demonstrated growth of the program through both volunteers and families seeking services, year after year. The awards were two of four presented, nationwide.

Legacy Corps is a national AmeriCorps project that operates in nine states at 16 project sites. At Spectrum Generations, the Legacy Corps program provides companionship respite care for veteran and military families and their caregivers, throughout central and midcoast Maine. The volunteers are trained and carefully matched with each client they work with to help support the specific needs veterans and military families often face, as well as decrease feelings of burden and stress for caregivers when caring for a loved one.

For more information, veterans and their families members can call Tricia Payson at 620-1670.

Volunteers for the program are also needed, for more information, call Betty LaBua at 620-1662.

For more program information, visit spectrumgenerations.org/legacycorps.

