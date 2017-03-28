Susan D. Grant, a Winslow High School senior, has been selected to receive the 2017 Principal’s Award, Principal Chad Bell recently announced in a news release. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic excellence, outstanding school citizenship and leadership.

During high school, Grant has participated drama, tennis, field hockey and unified basketball. She is an AP and honors student and also is a member of the National Honor Society, student senate and WHS Joshua Cushman Society. Outside of high school, she is a member of Hardy Girls Healthy Women, has taken dance classes for 10 years, and was a fellow for the Clinton campaign. Following graduation, Grant plans to attend Connecticut College to pursue a political science degree.

She is the daughter of Brad and Laurel Grant of Winslow.

Grant, Principal Bell and other award winners and their principals are invited to attend an honors luncheon Saturday, April 1, at the Spectacular Event Center in Bangor.

The luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of 10 $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler. McGowan and Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the association.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

