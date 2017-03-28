Evelyn Lachance, formerly of Winslow, recently retired from the Air Force after 40 years of service.

Lachance grew up in Winslow and attended St John’s catholic school and graduated from Mount Merici Academy in 1974. She also graduated from Central Michigan University with a Masters in Science.

Contributed photo 1976 Evelyn Lachance Contributed photo 2017 Evelyn Lachance Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

She enlisted in the Air Force in 1976 and completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base San Antonio Texas. From basic training she was assigned to technical training at Sheppard AFB Base Witchita, Texas, where she studied communications operations and computers.

She cross trained into the communications program manager field at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. She retired from the Air Force Reserves as a Master Sergeant in 1997.

In 2008, she deployed to Al Udeid Air Base as a plans flight commander where she was responsible for the installation of communications systems to newly constructed facilities. Throughout her career she received several awards most notably the Exceptional Civilian Award in 1994 and 2007 and Overseas Award for her dedicated service and specific accomplishments. In December 2008, she was selected for a promotion to the Headquarters Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Florida, as the Headquarters Command Knowledge Manager. She retired on Jan. 6. Her retirement ceremony was hosted by James Geurts, senior civilian and director of acquistions, logistics and technology. She received several awards for her distinquished service to include, letters from the president, governor and commander of U.S Special Operations Command and Outstanding Civilian Career Service Award .

She is the daughter of Pearley and Alice Lachance, of Winslow.

Lachance and her husband Lonny reside in Tampa, Florida. They have three sons, three grandsons and a granddaughter.

Share