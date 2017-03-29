AUGUSTA –Lawmakers criticized an effort to bring a casino to York County during an unusual public hearing Wednesday, saying the company behind the proposal has a questionable history and would be handed exclusive and lucrative rights to build the casino if the plan is approved by voters.

The Legislature is nevertheless expected to place a question on the November ballot asking voters to approve the casino because backers collected the required number of signatures for a referendum. The lawmakers’ only other option is to adopt the proposal into law without a referendum.

In an unusual 90-minute public hearing on the proposal, Dan Riley, a lobbyist and attorney, said he was retained hours before the hearing on Wednesday morning to represent Bridge Capital, a company based in the Mariana Islands that is behind the ballot push and would have exclusive rights to build the casino.

One of the company’s principles is Shawn Scott, who previously won passage of a casino ballot question creating Maine’s first casino in Bangor. Scott later sold the casino license Penn National, which currently runs the casino.

Riley answered several questions about his client but told the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee he received limited information before the hearing. Bridge Capital did not send any other representatives to the hearing.

Now that casino backers have submitteed enough signatures to force a statewide vote, the Legislature must formally decide whether it wants to simply enact the casino law or send it to voters. The Legislature is certain to place the question on the ballot, which made the hearing somewhat of a formality. But, Wednesday’s last minute appearance by Riley was anything but routine for both lawmakers and the lobbyist, who said it was the first time in his 25-year career he had been retained on such short notice and with such little information.

Sen. Ron Collins, R-Wells, castigated the company behind the question and its clear intent to profit by selling its rights to the casino were it to pass. He also said many who signed the petition to get the question to voters were likely uninformed about the questionable history of Bridge Capital – or that the language in the plan would make it so only one specific entity, the company itself, could be granted the license to operate the casino.

“Bridge Capital – I don’t think cares what’s in this bill,” Collins said before walking out of the committee room. “They got the signatures to put it on the ballot and they are going to be spending millions of dollars on advertising, probably six weeks prior to this Election Day in November, to convince people to vote for it. It will be slick advertising just like their whole approach to this was slick.”

Riley confirmed his clients intent would be to sell the license soon after voters approve the casino, if they do. “Clearly the legislation is drafted in a significantly limited scope of who might qualify should the initiative be passed by the voters. There is no question about that,” Riley said.

The ballot question was advanced by Horseracing Jobs Fairness, the political group behind the campaign, and qualified for the ballot in January on its second try. The group’s first attempt was thwarted when Secretary of State Matt Dunlap invalidated tens of thousands of signatures last year.

Despite the implied promise of boosting the horseracing industry in Maine, lawmakers focused on the fact that the actual legislation that would go to voters doesn’t even require the company to build or operate a horse-racing track in connection with the casino. In fact, the bill specifically exempts backers of the question from having to open a horse track.

Rep. Kathleen Dillingham, R-Oxford, said the way the proposed law was drafted, “it allows a new casino not to have to operate a racetrack, own it, operate it …”

Riley said his client had been in negotiations with the owners of Scarborough Downs, which is actually in Cumberland County, about purchasing that racetrack but those negotiations failed. The track is instead being sold to a developer not affiliated with Bridge Capital.

The casino question will be the sixth to go to voters in the last decade. Voters have previously approved only two casinos, one in Oxford and the other in Bangor.

Efforts by Maine’s American Indian tribes to regain the right to open a casino on tribal lands have also been rejected by voters and the Legislature in recent years.

Horseracing Jobs Fairness has spent roughly $4 million so far to support the casino effort, with most of the money coming from Lisa Scott, a Miami resident involved in real estate development and sister to Shawn Scott. The language of the ballot initiative is phrased in a way so that only gambling entrepreneur Shawn Scott or his associates would be allowed to build the casino.

In her first public comments on the ballot drive, Lisa Scott in January said the proposed “Southern Maine gaming facility” would create 800 construction jobs and more than 1,000 permanent jobs. The ballot initiative does not specify a location in York County for the facility.

“The approval of this initiative will preserve tens of millions of dollars in revenues that are currently being lost from Maine and going to other New England gaming locations,” Lisa Scott said.

Opponents of the measure say a southern Maine slot facility would erode the business at Maine’s two other casinos and cost jobs in those regions.

The committee’s Senate Chairman, Garrett Mason, R-Lisbon, voiced his strong reservations about the ballot question and the company behind it, drawing attention to reports that another of the company’s casino properties in Laos had been seized by the government there in the midst of a corruption investigation.

“The governments in Laos and Malaysia have shut down properties that are linked to this capital company,” Mason said. “I have serious concerns about letting a company like this operate a casino in our state.”

A press release on Bridge Capital’s website issued last April says the company was cleared of any wrongdoing by a federal court in the Northern Mariana Islands, suggesting the allegations against Bridge Capital were trumped up because the company did not pay bribes to foreign governments. According to its website, Bridge Capital is based on the island of Saipan, which is in the Pacific Ocean north of Guam.

House Chairman Louis Luchini, D-Ellsworth, also voiced strong reservations about Bridge Capital and the process of approving casinos by citizen initiative in Maine. He said the committee’s many questions were important and deserved answers, especially around who would ultimately own the casino were it approved.

Riley asked the committee to give him “a week or so” to get answers for them ahead of a work session on the legislation.

Only one person testified against the bill. Carroll Conley, the executive director of the Christian Civic League of Maine, said he’s worked against various casino questions in Maine over the last seven years but had seen nothing like the current proposal.

“As I was putting this testimony together last night, one word came to mind and that was ‘bizarre’ in regards to this particular expansion,” Conley said. “And that was before this which we just saw.”

Bob Tardy, a lobbyist for the Maine Harness Horesmen’s Association, said the proposal had no provisions to create or operate a racetrack, but the association was not taking a position on the bill and its promised revenues for the horse-racing industry. “We’ve had no discussions with the sponsors of this legislation,” Tardy said.

He said the association was instead working within its existing resources to promote and revitalize harness racing in Maine.

“We will do all of that with existing resources of what we have now, not this pie in the sky (idea of) what might come in the future,” Tardy said. “I want to make that perfectly clear. Harness racing is struggling, but we will get that horse up off its knees and running again.”

The next step for the measure is a work session before the committee, which has not yet been scheduled.

