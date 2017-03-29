Just wanted to let John Hale that he was not alone in missing WBACH-FM (”Column: Mourning the loss of Maine’s only classical music station,” March 21).

For many years I would travel to work early in the morning. My companion at the time was Scott Hooper, who hosted the morning portion of WBACH. Not only was his selection of music appreciated, but so were his conversation about weather, gardening and announcements of upcoming musical events in Maine. Along with this we often were allowed to call in to win tickets to these events. I had his phone number on speed dial.

Like Hale I also had my bedside radio button preset to WBACH for soothing end-of-the-day music to fall asleep to. Are we too small a state to support this type of programming? I hope not.

Joan Callahan

Augusta

