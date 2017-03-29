Brendan Curran, a senior at Skowhegan Area High School, has been selected to receive the 2017 Principal’s Award, according to a news release from Principal Monique Poulin.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

Curran is certainly deserving of this award because of his dedication to his studies and his involvement in extra-curricular offerings and opportunities at Skowhegan Area High School, said Poulin in the release. He has challenged himself with honors and Advanced Placement courses and holds the top ranking in his class.

He is a three-sport athlete, leading his teams in soccer, basketball and baseball throughout his high school career. He is also involved in other leadership roles in the school, holding positions as class president and Student Council member during his tenure at SAHS.

Curran was also honored as a Student of the Month this fall, recognizing academic performance, integrity, involvement, positive attitude and resiliency.

His strong character is evident each day at school, as well as in the community where he volunteers as a youth coach and referee.

He is a wonderful representative of SAHS, and the school is pleased to recognize Curran as the well-deserving recipient of the 2017 MPA Principal’s Award.

Curran, Poulin, and other award winners and their principals are invited to attend an honors luncheon Saturday, April 1, at the Spectacular Event Center in Bangor.

The luncheon recognizes these students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler.

McGowan and Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the association. An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

