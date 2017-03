AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 8:05 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on State Street.

11 a.m., needles were recovered on Eastern Avenue.

11:04 a.m., a sex offense was reported by a caller on Bolton Hill Road.

11:34 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

11:42 a.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Bangor Street.

1:00 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.

1:30 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Civic Center Drive.

2:04 p.m., property was recovered on Marketplace Drive.

5:16 p.m., a sex offense was reported by a caller on Patterson Street.

5:28 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Airport Road.

6:22 p.m., a well-being check was performed on State Street.

10:25 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Gage Street.

11:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Road.

Wednesday at 12:49 a.m., a 35-year-old Columbia man was issued a summons on a charge of drinking in public after a well-being check was performed on Bangor and School streets.

12:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on New England Road.

2:41 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Outlet Road.

2:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Raven Road.

CHELSEA

Wednesday at 6:30 a.m., theft was reported on Hemlock Ridge Road.

GARDINER

Monday at 6:48 p.m., threatening was reported on Fillmore Place.

HALLOWELL

Tuesday at 12:09 p.m., property was recovered on Second Street.

MONMOUTH

Monday at 3:43 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Wilson Pond Road.

Wednesday at 6:55 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Waugan and Hansons Wood roads.

WINTHROP

Tuesday at 12:01 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Rosewood Lane.

Wednesday at 8:36 a.m., an overdose was reported on Partridge Run Drive.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 9:56 p.m., James Grant Duchart, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant after an attempt to locate was performed on South Chestnut Street.

