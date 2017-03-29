Approximately 100 people attended the 28th annual Maine Women’s Hall of Fame Celebration on March 18 at Jewett Hall Auditorium, University of Maine at Augusta.

Dr. Ann Schonberger, University of Maine mathematics professor, was honored. She is director of the University of Maine Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies Program, and a longterm volunteer of the Spruce Run-Womancare Alliance. The late Clara Swan, who was president of Casco Bay College and a Husson College business professor, also was honored. She is in the Husson College Sports Hall of Fame.

The Maine Women’s Hall of Fame was established in 1990 by the Maine Federation of Business and Professional Women. UMaine has been a cosponsor, and provided a site in the Bennet Katz Library for the display of the photographs and citations. Each year the ceremony is held in observance of Women’s History Month.

The Hall of Fame is dedicated to women who have met these specific criteria: the woman’s achievements have had a statewide impact, the woman’s achievements significantly improved the lives of women in Maine, and the woman’s contribution has enduring value for women

To honor the inductees of the Maine Women’s Hall of Fame, contributions will go to the BPW/Maine Futurama Foundation scholarships for women.

For more information about the hall of fame, visit website www.uma.

For scholarship information, visit http://bpwmefoundation.org .

Share